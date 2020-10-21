Israel, UAE agree to visa-free travel as ties deepen

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to visa-free travel on Monday, an unprecedented arrangement between Israel and an Arab state, signed as the first ever official UAE delegation landed in Tel Aviv.

The visit, hailed as a “glorious day for peace” by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, came after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise ties in a deal inked at the White House last month.

With their economies hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the normalisation deal—which broke years of Arab consensus that there should be no relations with the Jewish state until it makes peace with the Palestinians.