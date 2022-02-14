Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in West Bank clashes, during what the army on Monday described as an operation to demolish the home of a suspected “terrorist”.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the youth as Mohammed Abu Salah, 17, who was killed after Israeli forces entered the village of Silat al-Harithiya near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Soldiers and border police had entered the village “to demolish the floor of the residence in which the terrorist Muhammad Jaradat resided”, the army said in a statement.