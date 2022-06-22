Israeli settler kills Palestinian in West Bank

An Israeli settler stabbed a Palestinian to death in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian ministry of health said.

The man was “stabbed directly in the heart by a settler”, the ministry said in a statement, identifying him as Ali Harb, 27, from the village of Iskaka.

Harb’s cousin, Firas Naim, told AFP that Israeli security forces were present when Harb was killed.

Naim said that he and his family members, including Harb, went to their village land after hearing that settlers were setting up tents there.