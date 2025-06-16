Middle East

Iran's IRGC intelligence chief, two generals killed in Israeli attacks

UNB
The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday.

Renewed Israeli attacks hit Tehran and other Iranian cities for a third straight day, as Iran launches retaliatory strikes on Israel.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Iranian response will stop when Israel halts its attacks on Iran.

Iran says at least 224 people have been killed since Israel launched attacks. In Israel, at least 13 people have been killed.

Meanwhile, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 55,362 people and wounded 128,741, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October, 2023, and more than 200 were taken captive.

