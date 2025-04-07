UAE presses Palestinian cause during rare talks with Israel minister

"Sheikh Abdullah stressed the priority of working towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages," the statement added of the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

"He also reiterated the urgent need to advance a serious political horizon for the resumption of negotiations to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution," the statement said.

Israel, which has stepped up its military offensive in Gaza since the collapse of a ceasefire last month, did not give immediate details on the talks.

But Saar said on the social media platform X that it was his second meeting with Sheikh Abdullah.

"We discussed the full range of regional issues, as well as furthering bilateral relations between our countries. There are major challenges ahead of us in the Middle East, but there are partners for a better future of cooperation and stability," Saar said.