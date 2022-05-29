Jerusalem on high alert ahead of Israeli ‘flag march’

Jerusalem is bracing for a controversial “flag march” by Israelis on Sunday that has sparked warnings of a new escalation from Palestinian factions.

The “March of the Flags” threatens to exacerbate weeks of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, and comes as Israel marks “Jerusalem Day”, commemorating the city’s unification following the capture of east Jerusalem in 1967.

Some 3,000 policemen are to be deployed ahead of the march, due to begin at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Clashes surrounding the Jewish calendar date for Jerusalem Day last year led to an 11-day conflict after Hamas fired rockets at Israel, prompting Israel to launch strikes in response. The war cost the lives of 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, while 14 people were killed in Israel, including one child.