Several US military aircrafts crashed in Kuwait: Defence ministry

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence on Monday reported that several US military aircraft crashed this morning, but all crews were safe.

"The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence stated that several US military aircraft crashed this morning, confirming the complete safety of their crews. He explained that the relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue procedures, whereby the crews were evacuated and transferred to the hospital to check on their health status and provide the necessary medical care, noting that their condition is stable. The official spokesperson added that direct coordination was conducted with the friendly US forces regarding the circumstances of the incident, and joint technical measures were taken. He affirmed that the concerned authorities are following up on the investigations to determine the causes of the incident, calling for information to be obtained from its official sources," the statement said.