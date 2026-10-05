Netanyahu orders security review of flights to Israel after flydubai attack

Calls have mounted in Israel for an investigation into the security lapse that allowed the Omani co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday to attempt to bring down the aircraft after stabbing the Indian captain.

Israeli media has reported that the co-pilot intended to crash the aircraft on Israeli territory.

Critics have focused on how a pilot from a country with no diplomatic relations with Israel was cleared to operate a flight bound for Tel Aviv.

Transport Minister Miri Regev rejected responsibility for the failure, saying security oversight for flights operated by foreign airlines falls under the remit of the Mossad and Shin Bet, Israel's foreign and domestic intelligence agencies.