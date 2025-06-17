Middle East

Macron urges end to strikes against civilians, warns against Iran regime change

AFP
Kananaskis, Canada
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the press during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 16, 2025.AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for strikes against civilians in Iran and Israel to end, as he warned against forcing regime change in Tehran.

“If the United States can achieve a ceasefire, that’s a very good thing,” Macron told reporters at a G7 summit in Canada, just as the White House announced President Donald Trump would leave the event early due the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

Macron called on both Israel and Iran to “end” strikes against civilians and warned that aiming to overthrow Tehran’s clerical state would be a “strategic error.”

“All who have thought that by bombing from the outside you can save a country in spite of itself have always been mistaken,” he said.

