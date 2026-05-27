Hajj pilgrims stone the devil in final ritual

Muslim faithful took part in the climactic ritual of the annual hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday, symbolically stoning the devil near Mecca.

From dawn, crowds of pilgrims gathered in the valley of Mina, southeast of the holy city of Mecca, to throw pebbles at concrete pillars symbolising the devil.

It reenacts the Prophet Abraham's stoning of the devil at three places where Satan is said to have tried to dissuade him from obeying God's command to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

More than 1.7 million people are taking part in the hajj this year. The pilgrimage is a requirement for all Muslims to perform at least once in their life if they have the means.