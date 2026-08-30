‘Some fatalities’ as ferry with 270 on board capsize off Northern Cyprus

Some people died when a ferry capsized off Northern Cyprus on Sunday, the head of the local government said, without giving a precise toll.

“There are some fatalities,” Unal Ustel, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said, according to Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu.

He added that 267 people had been on board the vessel when it capsized, and around 100 had been evacuated by rescuers.