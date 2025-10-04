Ramadan likely to start on 19 Feb: Astronomers
According to initial estimation by the Emirates Astronomy Society from the United Arab Emirates, the holy month of Ramadan will be starting on 19 February 2026 (Thursday), reports Gulf News.
Chairman of the society, Al Jarwan said that the new crescent moon will mark the beginning of Ramadan, which will be born on 17 February, Tuesday at 4:01 pm Abu Dhabi local time.
However, the new moon would set only a minute after the sunset making it’s sighting impossible for that evening. Therefore, the first day of Ramadan might fall on 19 February, Thursday subject to formal confirmation by the on sighting committee.