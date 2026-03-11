Israeli military says missiles launched from Iran towards Israel

Israel’s military said Wednesday that it detected missiles heading towards the country from Iran and had activated air defences, as it pressed a “wave” of strikes against Iran and Lebanon.

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said on its official Telegram account.

AFP journalists heard air raid sirens sounding in Jerusalem and the sound of explosions in the distance.