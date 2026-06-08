Iran launches missiles at Israel for first time since Mideast truce

Air raid sirens sounded in Israel on Sunday as its military said it intercepted incoming Iranian missiles, the first such barrage since an April ceasefire took hold in the Middle East war.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards called the attack a “warning” after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier in the day, threatening wider strikes in the event of repeated aggression.

An 8 April ceasefire had halted major hostilities between Iran and its foes Israel and the United States.

But efforts to turn the truce into a settlement have repeatedly stalled, and Sunday’s launches were sure to further dampen hopes for a lasting peace, as the Middle East war reached its 100th day.

Iran’s attack flurry reportedly prompted US President Donald Trump to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advise against retaliation, even as Israeli military leaders vowed to strike the Islamic republic as soon as they are given the go-ahead.