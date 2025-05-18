Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said Sunday it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where Huthi rebels have been launching strikes on Israel during its war against Hamas.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the Israeli army said in a Telegram post.

The Huthis have regularly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, following an attack on Israel by the Huthis’ Palestinian ally Hamas.