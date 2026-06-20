US-Iran deal redraws the Middle East: Iran gains, rivals alarmed

The US-Iran agreement — the first signed by an American and an Iranian president since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution — is being hailed by its backers as the deal of the century.

But for Tehran's adversaries across the Middle East — from Israel to Gulf states and factions in Lebanon — it looks more like the curse of the century: an accord that could leave Iran more secure, more legitimate and ultimately more influential.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the interim deal on Wednesday, ending a three-month war. Trump chose to formalise it at Versailles, on the sidelines of the G7 summit — a setting widely seen as symbolic of the remaking of international order after conflict.

The 14-point agreement extends a ceasefire by 60 days, including in Lebanon, to allow negotiations on a permanent settlement and address issues such as Iran's nuclear programme.

"For Washington and Tehran, this is a grand bargain — the deal of the century, with no turning back," said Lebanese commentator Sarkis Naoum. "The probability of success outweighs the risk of failure. Iran cannot endure further economic pain under sanctions, and Trump has no incentive to start a new war."