How many foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack?

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

Thailand: 20 dead, 14 hostages

Twenty Thais have been killed, 13 wounded and 14 are thought to have been abducted, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most of whom work in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

More than 5,000 have asked to be repatriated, according to the foreign ministry.

United States: 14 dead, others missing, abducted

United States president Joe Biden said at the White House there were "at least 14 American citizens killed" and "we now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas".

Nepal: 10 dead, one missing

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was underway for a fifth person, the embassy added.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

France: Eight dead, 20 missing

Eight French nationals have been killed, the French government said on Tuesday, warning the death toll was likely to rise.

Twenty people remained missing, and some of them had in all likelihood been abducted, it added.

Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing

Argentina's foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country's nationals had been killed and 15 others were missing.

Russia: Four dead, six missing

At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

It had no information about any hostages, but that six Russian nationals were missing.

Chile: Three dead, one missing

Three Israelis of Chilean origin have been killed and one is missing.

Ukraine: Three dead, six missing

Ukraine's foreign ministry said Wednesday that three Ukrainians had been confirmed killed and six were missing.

Brazil: Two dead

Brazil's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that two Brazilian-Israeli citizens had been killed.

Peru: Two dead, three missing

Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, authorities said.