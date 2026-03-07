Saudi Arabia intercepts Iran attacks at air base, oil field
Saudi Arabia said Saturday it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired at an air base which houses US military personnel, as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf.
"A ballistic missile launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base" southeast of the capital Riyadh was "intercepted and destroyed," the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.
In a separate incident, the official Saudi Press Agency quoted a defence ministry spokesperson saying a drone attack targeting a major oil field near the Emirati border had been thwarted.
"Attempted attack on the Shaybah field; six drones intercepted and destroyed," the agency reported.
Iran has launched missile and drone attacks at Israel and Gulf states since the war began with a wave of US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic republic on 28 February.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, reported at least two drone attacks earlier this week that targeted the Ras Tanura refinery in the east.