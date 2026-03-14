US bombed military sites on Kharg Island vital to Iran's oil network

The United States on Friday destroyed military targets on Iran's main oil hub of Kharg Island, President Donald Trump said, threatening to strike its oil infrastructure if Iran continues attacks that have halted most ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The island serves as the export terminal for 90 per cent of Iran's oil shipments. In a social media post, Trump wrote the U.S. military "totally obliterated every MILITARY target" on Kharg while leaving oil infrastructure intact.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," Trump wrote, a warning that could further roil markets already dealing with what the International Energy Agency has called the biggest oil supply disruption in history.

Iran had no ability to defend against U.S. attacks, the president added. "Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!" he said.