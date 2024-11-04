Israeli military denies strike on Gaza vaccination clinic

The military said it was aware of the reports but said an initial review showed its forces had not carried out any strikes when the incident took place.

“Contrary to the claims, an initial review determined that the IDF did not strike in the area at the specified time,” it said in a statement.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the incident had taken place just after a WHO team was at the clinic and that it had endangered a vital health protection campaign.