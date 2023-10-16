24 hours for aid to enter Gaza before 'catastrophe': WHO

Monday marked 10 days of relentless Israeli air strikes on targets in the Palestinian enclave, in retaliation for an 7 October attack by Gaza-based Hamas militants who killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel.

Gaza is now barrelling towards "a real catastrophe", Mandhari said.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said around 2,750 people have been killed and 9,700 wounded while, according to the UN, one million have been displaced.

Power outages threaten to cripple life-support systems, from sea water desalination plants to food refrigeration and hospital incubators.

Even everyday functions -- from going to the toilet, showering and washing clothes -- are almost impossible, locals say.

With emergency responders overwhelmed, doctors working around the clock and a dire lack of space, "bodies cannot be properly taken care of", Mandhari said.