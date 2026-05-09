Iranian response to US truce proposal expected 'tonight,' Trump says
Washington was expecting Tehran's response to its latest proposal on a deal to set up the parameters for talks to end the war by Friday night, US President Donald Trump said.
"I'm getting a letter supposedly tonight, so we'll see how that goes," Trump told reporters outside the White House.
Iran has been studying the latest proposal for days, saying it remains undecided.
On Thursday, the US said it attacked Iranian military facilities in what it described as a response to Iranian attacks on three US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz that were intercepted.
Iran has largely blocked traffic through the strategic waterway since US-Israeli attacks launched the war on 28 February, and has occasionally attacked vessels attempting to transit the strait.
Tehran described the US strikes as a violation of the ceasefire.
But Trump said that the month-long ceasefire with Iran remains "in effect." He suggested that talks with Iran were still on track despite the renewed hostilities, telling reporters, "We're negotiating with the Iranians."