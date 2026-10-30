Netanyahu, at risk of losing power, steps up attacks on Israel’s Arab parties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged on Thursday, without providing evidence, that Arab parties’ record gains in an election this week were driven in part by voter fraud, a charge rejected by Arab leaders who accused the premier of incitement.

The allegation represents an escalation of rhetoric against Arab parties by Netanyahu and his far-right partners after high Arab turnout in a national ballot on Tuesday effectively blocked a smooth path to power for either him or his main rivals.

Israeli officials said on Thursday that the authorities were probing fraud allegations, though the election’s integrity was not systematically compromised.