Iran’s resistance against oppression and global injustice amid war: Artist Majid

It said despite all forms of violence and pressure, the people of Iran stand steadfast; from all the leaders and pioneers of this path to innocent primary school children—all are part of the story of resistance of a nation that has not bowed its head under pressure.

The statement added the major global powers have come with all their strength to reshape the map of the Middle East, control the region’s resources and wealth and expand their dominance.

However, in these very days, the resistance of the people and fighters of Iran has shown that the will of a nation can stand even against the greatest (super) powers, it added.