US-Israel attack on Iran
Iran’s resistance against oppression and global injustice amid war: Artist Majid
Today Great Iran, on behalf of all the oppressed and downtrodden people of the world, stands firm and resists against Israel, which kills children, and the hegemonic policies of the government of the United States, Majid Majidi, a distinguished artist (world renowned film maker), said in a statement.
The statements added today’s war is a struggle between truth and falsehood. The battlefield of this fight is not limited to the military arena, but also extends to the homes of defenseless people, hospitals, and the schools of children who have no refuge except hope.
It said despite all forms of violence and pressure, the people of Iran stand steadfast; from all the leaders and pioneers of this path to innocent primary school children—all are part of the story of resistance of a nation that has not bowed its head under pressure.
The statement added the major global powers have come with all their strength to reshape the map of the Middle East, control the region’s resources and wealth and expand their dominance.
However, in these very days, the resistance of the people and fighters of Iran has shown that the will of a nation can stand even against the greatest (super) powers, it added.
History will bear witness that how a nation, through firm determination, unity, and solidarity, was able to resist even in the face of immense global pressure.
Therefore, it is the responsibility of thinkers, free-minded individuals, writers, and artists around the world not to remain silent in the face of human suffering, and to defend truth, justice, and human dignity through their pen, thought, and art.
Today, more than ever, their moral and human responsibility in the face of oppression and injustice has become abundantly clear.
"I am certain that in many countries around the world, countless hearts stand in solidarity with the people of Iran; because the demand of this nation is nothing but independence, dignity, and standing firm against oppression," it added.
Today is a day of awakening, a day of the rising of free consciences across the world; a day when free people stand against injustice and defend human dignity.