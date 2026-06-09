Iran, Israel say hostilities on hold after first attacks since truce

Calm in Tehran

On Monday in Tehran, there was little sign of any return to war, with cafe terraces packed.

Traffic seemed lighter than usual for a weekday, suggesting that some people had stayed home and there were also many more people queueing at petrol stations.

Maryam, 41, an accountant in Tehran, described "a sense of uncertainty and confusion."

"You don't know if there's going to be a war, nor do you know if the peace agreement will last. Nothing is clear. People are frustrated," she said.

Residents of Tel Aviv meanwhile went to shelters as sirens went off.

"I hope it will be short, but you can never know. Last time we thought it will be short and then it was a month, so I don't know," said Jonathan Ariel, 30.

Iranian news agencies reported early Tuesday that the capital's international airport -- shut down over the renewed missile launches -- had reopened, allowing flights carrying hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to land.

The world's main crude contracts, Brent North Sea and West Texas Intermediate, surged by more than five percent in Asian trading hours on worries that the war would resume but eased later in the day, logging gains of 1.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

The conflict has seen Tehran all but halt shipments of the Gulf's oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz while Washington has imposed a blockade on Iran's ports.

The US military said it struck and disabled an unladen oil tanker Monday that violated the ports blockade.