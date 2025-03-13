Syrian authorities announce creating National Security Council

Syria's new authorities announced on Wednesday they are forming a National Security Council, to be chaired by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The body -- which did not exist under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad -- will be tasked with "coordinating and managing security and political policies," the country's presidency said, according to a decree posted on its Telegram account.

Its creation comes as the authorities seek to impose national rule, disband armed groups and rebuild the country after more than 13 years of civil war.

That goal has been complicated by a wave of executions, mostly of members of the Alawite minority to which Assad belongs, since 6 March after pro-Assad gunmen attacked security forces.