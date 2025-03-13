Syrian authorities announce creating National Security Council
Syria's new authorities announced on Wednesday they are forming a National Security Council, to be chaired by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The body -- which did not exist under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad -- will be tasked with "coordinating and managing security and political policies," the country's presidency said, according to a decree posted on its Telegram account.
Its creation comes as the authorities seek to impose national rule, disband armed groups and rebuild the country after more than 13 years of civil war.
That goal has been complicated by a wave of executions, mostly of members of the Alawite minority to which Assad belongs, since 6 March after pro-Assad gunmen attacked security forces.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said nearly 1,400 civilians were killed by the security forces or allied groups. Syria's authorities announced Monday that the operation against Assad loyalists had ended.
Sharaa, whose Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Islamist group has its roots in the Syrian branch of jihadist network Al-Qaeda, has vowed to protect Syria's religious and ethnic minorities.
He made the vow after rebel forces led by HTS toppled Assad in early December.
The decree on the new council stated that it was being formed "in an effort to enhance national security and respond to security and political challenges in the coming stage".
Other members of the council will be the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, the interior, and the head of the country's intelligence agency.
There will also be two "advisory" members and a technical expert appointed by Sharaa.
Meetings will take place periodically or when the president decides, "and decisions related to national security and the challenges facing the state will be implemented in consultation with the members".