Middle East

Iran media report widespread internet disruption

AFP
Tehran, Iran
Smoke plumes arise from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation building in the north of Tehran after it was hit by an overnight Israeli strike on 17 June, 2025AFP

Iranian media reported widespread internet disruption on Tuesday as Israel and Iran traded fire for a fifth straight day.

"Internet users in several provinces are reporting widespread internet disruption," the Ham Mihan newspaper reported. Other media carried similar reports.

It was not immediately clear what caused the disruption. Iran has imposed internet restrictions since Israel launched its unprecedented aerial campaign against Iranian military and nuclear facilities on Friday.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East