Iran says prisoner exchange process with US will take up to two months

The process of releasing US prisoners held in Iran will take up to two months, Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday during a press conference.

A specific time frame has been announced by relevant

authorities, and it will take a maximum of two months for this

process to take place, Kanaani said.

Earlier this month, Tehran and Washington reached an

agreement whereby five US citizens held in Iran would be freed

while $6bn of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea would be

released.