Israel’s spy veterans take on their government over judiciary overhaul

Every morning Amir sets up a protest stand to warn passersby that Israeli democracy is in danger from hotly contested legislation to curb the courts. But he’s a very unusual protester - a former Mossad spy who never before questioned the state for which he once risked his life on foreign missions.

Amir, who declined to be fully named due to his sensitive previous secret roles, is among former veterans of Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service, who are taking to the streets in protest at their government’s judiciary overhaul.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition passed the first phase of the legislation, limiting Supreme Court powers to void government decisions deemed “unreasonable”, despite months of protests by hundreds of thousands of Israelis.