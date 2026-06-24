Hezbollah chief demands full timetabled Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Tuesday demanded a scheduled withdrawal of Israeli troops from south Lebanon as authorities said Israeli gunfire killed two people there despite a recent lull in fighting.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun rejected Israel’s occupation of the south and foreign interference in his country’s affairs—an allusion to Hezbollah’s backer Iran—as a fifth round of Israel-Lebanon talks began in Washington.

On Monday, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said that Tehran and Washington had agreed to set up a “de-confliction cell” to limit flare-ups in Lebanon following talks in Switzerland on ending the wider Middle East war, which Tehran has linked to halting the parallel conflict in Lebanon.