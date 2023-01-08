Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts

Iran’s Islamic clerical regime is divided in its response to months of unprecedented protests, wavering between repression and what it views as conciliatory gestures trying to quell the discontent, analysts say.

“The conflicting messages we are getting from the Iranian regime suggest an internal debate on how to deal with ongoing protests,” said Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver.

“In most authoritarian regimes, there are hawks and doves” who disagree on how repressive the state should be during crises, he said.