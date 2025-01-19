Middle East

Mediator Qatar confirms Gaza ceasefire begins

AFP
Doha
Members of the Hamas security forces deploy in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on 19 January 2025, hours before a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas was implemented.AFP

Mediator Qatar on Sunday confirmed the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas and said some of the initial three hostages to be freed hold foreign citizenship.

"We confirm that the names of the three hostages who will be released today have been handed over to the Israeli side. They are three Israeli citizens, one of whom holds Romanian citizenship and the other British citizenship. Thus, the ceasefire has begun," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.

