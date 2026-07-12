Qatar’s former leader Hamad bin Khalifa dies at 74

Qatar’s government on Sunday announced the death of former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led the country from 1995 to 2013. He was 74, according to a government website.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Bureau of the Emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late—may God have mercy on him—His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” read a statement published by the emir’s office on social media.

The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth.