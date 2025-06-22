Trump says US ‘obliterated’ Iran nuclear sites, threatens more

President Donald Trump said US air strikes on Sunday had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facilities, and warned of more attacks to come if Tehran does not seek peace.

In a televised address to the nation from the White House after the United States joined Israel’s air campaign against Tehran, Trump called the US attacks a “spectacular military success.”

Trump had earlier stunned the world by announcing on social media that US aircraft had struck Iran’s Fordo nuclear enrichment plant, plus the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

But the fresh US military entanglement comes despite Trump’s promises to avoid another “forever war” in the Middle East—Iran has vowed to retaliate against US forces in the region if Washington got involved.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran the bully of the Middle East must now make peace,” said Trump.

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier,” added Trump, who was flanked by Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his address on Saturday evening for US audiences.