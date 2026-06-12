Tehran says no final decision as Trump touts imminent deal

Tehran said Friday it had not reached a final decision on a deal to end the Middle East war, despite US President Donald Trump claiming an agreement could be signed in days and cancelling threatened strikes on Iran.

Trump’s statements fueled a stock market rally and tanked oil prices, again spurring hopes a resolution was nearing in the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes in February.

Claiming that talks with Iran had been “brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved,” Trump said he had “cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening.”

“Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” he added.