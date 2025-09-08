Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas over hostages

US news outlet Axios reported that White House envoy Steve Witkoff sent a new proposal for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to Hamas last week.

The White House has not released any details about the proposal but late Sunday Trump said “you’ll be hearing about it pretty soon,” as he portrayed the negotiations in a positive light.

“We had some very good discussions. Good things could happen,” he told reporters. “I think we’re going to have a deal on Gaza very soon.”

In early March, Trump issued a similar ultimatum to Hamas, demanding it free all remaining hostages immediately and turn over bodies of dead hostages, saying if not, “it is OVER for you.”

Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed the US president’s latest intervention as a “true breakthrough.”

Hamas militants seized 251 hostages during the massive October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, with 47 still believed to be in Gaza.

The Israeli military says 25 of them are dead. Israel is seeking the return of their remains.