Syrian war monitor says 17 dead in clashes in Tartus province

A Syria war monitor said 17 people were killed Wednesday in clashes in Tartus province after security forces sought to arrest an officer under deposed leader Bashar al-Assad who was linked to a notorious prison.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said "14 members of the General Security force" of Syria's new authorities were killed, along with "three armed men" in Khirbet al-Maaza, raising an earlier toll of nine dead.

Forces had sought to arrest an officer who was among "those responsible for the crimes of the Saydnaya prison", added the Observatory.

New Interior Minister Mohammed Abdel Rahman said in a statement that "14 interior ministry personnel were killed and 10 others wounded after... a treacherous ambush by remnants of the criminal regime" in Tartus province "while performing their tasks of maintaining security and safety".

The doors of Syria's prisons were flung open after rebels led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) ousted Assad this month, more than 13 years after his brutal repression of anti-government protests triggered a war that has killed more than 500,000 people.