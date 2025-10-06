Negotiators due in Egypt for Gaza talks as Trump urges quick action

Delegations from Hamas, Israel and the United States are due to convene in Egypt for talks today, Monday, with US President Donald Trump calling on negotiators to "move fast" to end the nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

The envoys are set to meet in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, on the eve of the second anniversary of the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack that sparked the war.

Both Hamas and Israel have responded positively to Trump's roadmap to end the fighting and release captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, though the details still need to be ironed out.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the group was "very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said he hoped the hostages could be released within days.