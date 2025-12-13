Iran seizes oil tanker carrying crew members from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Gulf of Oman: Iranian media

Iran has seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian media said overnight Friday to Saturday, adding that 18 crew members from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were on board.

"An oil tanker carrying six million litres of contraband diesel fuel has been boarded off the coast of the Sea of Oman," the Fars news agency said, quoting an official from the southern province of Hormozgan.

"The vessel had disabled all its navigation systems."

Iranian forces regularly announce the interception of ships it says are illegally transporting fuel in the Gulf.