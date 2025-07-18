Gaza civil defence agency says Israeli strikes kill 14

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Friday that Israeli strikes killed 14 people in the north and south of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The emergency service said fighter jets conducted air strikes and there was artillery shelling and gunfire in the early morning in areas north of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Agency official Mohammed al-Mughayyir said 10 people were killed in two separate strikes in the Khan Yunis area, with one hitting a house and the other tents sheltering displaced people.