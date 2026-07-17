US strikes Iran as Tehran warns of Mideast reprisals

The United States hit Iran on Friday, with Tehran accusing US forces of striking civilians sites and drawing Iranian threats of reprisals on regional infrastructure.

A battle over the strategic Strait of Hormuz has rekindled the war in the Middle East and the foes have traded fire for six days running.

The US military reported hitting "dozens of Iranian military targets" in response to attacks on commercial shipping, its latest strikes after a preliminary deal with Tehran fell apart.

Early on Friday Iran announced attacks on an airport and railway station in Iran, and strikes on two bridges that killed seven people.

"I officially declare that if the Americans strike the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic, then all infrastructure across the region will become legitimate targets for Iran," Iranian state TV quoted a senior armed forces spokesperson as saying late Thursday.