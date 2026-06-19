US-Iran peace talks in Geneva called off, clouding prospects for lasting truce

Switzerland said US talks with Iranian negotiators on a pact to end the Middle East conflict would not take place on Friday, as Vice President JD Vance dropped plans to travel to Geneva, adding to uncertainty whether a lasting truce can be found.

"The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," the White House spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday night. Vance and the US delegation had been ready to depart as soon as plans were finalised.

The talks, set for the mountaintop resort of Burgenstock, would not take place, Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed, but gave no details.

There was no immediate response from Iran, which had earlier said it was ready to begin technical talks after Wednesday's 14-point accord extended a tenuous ceasefire by at least 60 days.

Iran's negotiators first needed to see signs of the US implementing the interim deal, and there was no confirmation its delegation would travel to Geneva, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said before Vance's Thursday announcement.

US officials had also said they would hold a formal signing ceremony for the US-Iran agreement in Switzerland, but Iran's foreign ministry had cast doubt on the plan, calling it unnecessary after both countries' presidents signed the pact.