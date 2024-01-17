US to reclassify Huthis as terrorist group: Media

On Tuesday, the US military said it struck Yemen to destroy four anti-ship missiles “prepared to launch from Huthi-controlled areas,” and which “presented an imminent threat to both merchant and US Navy ships in the region.”

It is at least the third time in less than a week that the United States has carried out strikes against the Huthis, who have repeatedly taken aim at merchant vessels in the vital Red Sea shipping lane -- attacks the rebels say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling militant group Hamas.

The US military also said that the Huthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile into international shipping lanes on Tuesday, and that a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier reported that it was hit but remained seaworthy.

The United States and Britain targeted nearly 30 sites in Yemen with more than 150 munitions last week, while American forces later attacked a Huthi radar site in what was described as “a follow-on action” related to the previous strikes.