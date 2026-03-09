War in the Middle East: Latest developments

Here are the latest events in the Middle East war on Monday:

Tehran explosions

Heavy explosions rocked the Iranian capital, AFP journalists said, though it was not immediately clear what was targeted.

Qatar arrests 313

Qatari authorities have arrested more than 300 people for sharing images and "misleading information" during days of attacks by Iran, the interior ministry said.

Israel strikes Lebanon

An air strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs, with live AFPTV footage showing large plumes of smoke rising from the area, after Israel warned it would target branches of a firm linked to Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group earlier said it was engaging Israeli forces who landed in eastern Lebanon overnight by helicopter across the Syrian border.