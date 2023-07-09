Israeli protests reignite as Netanyahu pushes new justice bill

But, deeming the talks pointless last month, Netanyahu re-launched his government’s quest to rein in what it sees as an overreaching, left-leaning and elitist Supreme Court, though he has said the new proposals are more moderate.

Parliament is expected next week to hold the first of three votes on the first new bill, which limits some of the Supreme Court’s power to rule against decisions by the government, ministers and elected officials.

The opposition says that move is another dangerous step towards curbing judicial independence that would eventually subject the Supreme Court to politicians and open the door to corruption.