Gazans fear renewed displacement after Israeli strikes

More than two years after Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel sparked a devastating war, tens of thousands of Gazans still live in tents or damaged homes in these areas, where the Israeli army maintains control and operates checkpoints.

Now, many fear being forced from their homes, compelled to move west of the Yellow Line.

“We don’t sleep at night because of fear. The bombardments in the east are relentless,” said Umm Ahmed, 40.

“My children tremble at every explosion and ask me, ‘Where can we go?’ And I have no answer.”

Her home in Bani Suheila has been completely destroyed, yet the family has stayed, pitching a tent beside the ruins.

“Staying close to our destroyed home is easier than facing the unknown,” Umm Ahmed said.

Crossing the Yellow Line to Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, is not an option for them.

There, makeshift camps stretch as far as the eye can see, housing tens of thousands of Palestinians who fled the fighting.

“There is no place left for anyone there, and not enough food or water,” Umm Ahmed said, as Gaza remains trapped in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.