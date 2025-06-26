Middle East

Trump sought to minimise impact of Iran attack on US base: Khamenei

AFP
Tehran
This image grab from a handout video provided by Iran Press on October 4, 2024, shows Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivering a rare Friday sermon at a mosque in Tehran after the Islamic republic had launched a missile attack on Israel.Reuters

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that US President Donald Trump had sought to "minimise" the impact of Iran's retaliatory strikes on a US base in Qatar.

Trump "tried... to pretend that nothing had happened, when a major event had occurred", Khamenei said in a televised speech on state TV of Iran's attack on Monday on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar -- the largest US military facility in the Middle East.

Khamenei said the attack "caused damage", while Trump has shrugged it off as "very weak". No casualties were reported at the base.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East