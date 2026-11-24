Separate strikes on Monday killed 17 people and destroyed several buildings in the neighbouring coast province of Hodeida, the Houthis' telecommunications ministry said.

Yemen, which has been embroiled in more than a decade of civil war, was sucked into the wider US-Iran conflict in July when a truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed government unravelled.

Since then, the fighting has left more than 1,600 people dead and over 300,000 displaced in the country, the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula, according to the latest UN toll.