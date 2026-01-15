Execution of Iran protester Erfan postponed: Rights group

The execution of an Iranian man arrested during a wave of protests, which NGOs and Washington had warned risked taking place on Wednesday, has not been implemented and has been postponed, a rights group said, while warning his life was still in danger.

The execution of Erfan Soltani, 26, had been scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed, said the Norway-based Hengaw rights group, citing relatives, while adding there were "serious and ongoing concerns" regarding his right to life.

US President Donald Trump, who had warned of military action against Tehran over its crackdown on the protests, earlier said he had been told on "good authority" that "there's no plan for executions", without providing further details.