What to know about Israel's electoral system

Israel's legislature consists of a single body, the Knesset, with 120 members elected for a four-year term.

The law stipulates that elections must be "general, national, direct, equal, secret, and proportional".

Parliament can be dissolved early by a simple majority vote, which is common in Israel.

In exceptional circumstances, the Knesset may extend its term beyond four years by a vote of 80 members.

The entire country of roughly 7.3 million voters forms a single constituency.

In the last elections in November 2022, turnout stood at 70.6 per cent.

Voters cast their ballots for members of parliament via party lists of candidates.